Matt McLain News: Idle for Game 1
McLain isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis.
McLain will begin Saturday's festivities on the bench after going just 1-for-14 with five strikeouts during Cincinnati's last series against the Phillies. Spencer Steer will shift to second base in McLain's stead, opening up first base for Nathaniel Lowe.
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