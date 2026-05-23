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Matt McLain News: Idle for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:45am

McLain isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis.

McLain will begin Saturday's festivities on the bench after going just 1-for-14 with five strikeouts during Cincinnati's last series against the Phillies. Spencer Steer will shift to second base in McLain's stead, opening up first base for Nathaniel Lowe.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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