Matt McLain News: Lifts Reds late in win
McLain went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over Miami.
Cincinnati was held scoreless through the first eight innings before tying it up in the ninth and winning it in the 10th. McLain had a hand in both innings. He doubled, stole a base and scored a run in the ninth and then doubled in a pair in the extra frame. The multi-hit game was McLain's third in the last five games.
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