Matt McLain News: Locked in at plate
McLain batted second and went 2-for-2 with two walks, two home runs, six RBI and a third run scored in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.
McLain is wielding a hot stick early in the Cactus League and is 8-for-14 with three homers and nine RBI through five games. He's poised for a bounce-back season after slumping for much of 2025 and landing in the bottom of the order. McLain looks like the 2023 version of himself, when he posted an .864 OPS and 127 OPS+ as a rookie.
