Matt McLain News: Logs first steal

McLain went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over Texas.

McLain put himself in scoring position when he stole second base after leading off the eighth inning with a walk. He scored the game-winning run on an Elly De La Cruz single. The steal was the first in nine games for McLain, who had double-digit swipes in 2023 and 2025.