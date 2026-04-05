Matt McLain News: Logs first steal
McLain went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over Texas.
McLain put himself in scoring position when he stole second base after leading off the eighth inning with a walk. He scored the game-winning run on an Elly De La Cruz single. The steal was the first in nine games for McLain, who had double-digit swipes in 2023 and 2025.
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