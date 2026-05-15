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Matt McLain News: Logs three RBI vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

McLain went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI during the Reds' 7-6 win over the Guardians on Friday.

McClain got the Reds on the board in the second inning after drawing a bases-loaded walk before extending his team's lead to 6-1 with a two-run homer in the eighth. McClain has been hot at the plate as of late, going 11-for-30 (.367) with three home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored over his last nine games.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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