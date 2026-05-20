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Matt McLain News: Moves up order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 5:13am

McLain batted leadoff and went 0-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

McLain had spent a good portion of May in the lower-third of the order, but a productive 11-game stretch (1.067 OPS, three HR, 10 RBI) prompted manager Terry Francona to put him atop the order the last two games, once each against a lefty and righty. Although it didn't work out Tuesday, the manager has noodled around with various leadoff options after seemingly moving away from the slumping TJ Friedl. McLain was a staple and thrived in the upper-third of the order when he first arrived to the big leagues in 2023.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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