Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain News: Playing one position this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Reds manager Terry Francona said that he hoped that McLain would play just one position in spring training, second base, according to C Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

There were a lot of rumblings that McLain might move to center field this offseason, spurred both by McLain's deployment during the Arizona Fall League and by the acquisition of Gavin Lux, but for now that doesn't seem to be in the Reds' plans.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
