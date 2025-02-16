Matt McLain News: Playing one position this spring

Reds manager Terry Francona said that he hoped that McLain would play just one position in spring training, second base, according to C Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

There were a lot of rumblings that McLain might move to center field this offseason, spurred both by McLain's deployment during the Arizona Fall League and by the acquisition of Gavin Lux, but for now that doesn't seem to be in the Reds' plans.