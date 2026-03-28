Matt McLain News: Productive at plate in win
McLain went 3-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and two walks in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.
McLain tore the cover off the ball during spring training and is carrying it over to begin the regular season. McLain drew an eight-pitch walk in the first inning and later scored on a fielder's choice. He then drove in Ke'Bryan Hayes with an RBI double in his second plate appearance. Through two games, McLain is 3-for-7 at the plate with three walks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game & Prop Picks for Thursday, March 262 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30022 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More