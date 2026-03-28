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Matt McLain News: Productive at plate in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

McLain went 3-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and two walks in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.

McLain tore the cover off the ball during spring training and is carrying it over to begin the regular season. McLain drew an eight-pitch walk in the first inning and later scored on a fielder's choice. He then drove in Ke'Bryan Hayes with an RBI double in his second plate appearance. Through two games, McLain is 3-for-7 at the plate with three walks.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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