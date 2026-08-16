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Matt McLain News: Shines in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 6:53am

McLain went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to Miami.

McLain's third-inning double triggered a two-run rally, and then he and Ke'Bryan Hayes hit back-to-back homers in the fifth to give the Reds a 4-3 lead. The double snapped an 0-for-10 stretch for McLain, who's had a disappointing season at the dish with a .197/.296/.352 slash line over 363 plate appearances. It's been a different story in the field, as he extended an errorless streak to 108 games, setting a new franchise record for second basemen.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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