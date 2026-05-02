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Matt McLain News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

McLain is not in the Reds' starting lineup against the Pirates on Saturday.

McLain has struggled at the plate as of late, having gone 3-for-24 (.125) with one steal, one RBI and 10 strikeouts over his last six games. He'll be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while Sal Stewart starts at second base and bats in the cleanup spot.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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