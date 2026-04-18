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Matt McLain News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 7:58am

McLain isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

McLain will get a day off to reset after going 0-for-11 with five strikeouts and six walks over his last four games. His absence will put Sal Stewart at second base, opening up first for Nathaniel Lowe.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
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