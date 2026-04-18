Matt McLain News: Sitting Saturday
McLain isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
McLain will get a day off to reset after going 0-for-11 with five strikeouts and six walks over his last four games. His absence will put Sal Stewart at second base, opening up first for Nathaniel Lowe.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More