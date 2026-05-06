Matt McLain News: Smacks homer Wednesday
McLain went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Reds' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.
McClain cut the Reds' deficit to 4-2 after smacking a solo homer off Colin Rea in the fifth inning. It broke McClain's six-game hitless streak (when he went 0-for-17 with four strikeouts), and his long ball Wednesday was his third of the season.
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