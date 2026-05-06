Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain News: Smacks homer Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

McLain went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Reds' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

McClain cut the Reds' deficit to 4-2 after smacking a solo homer off Colin Rea in the fifth inning. It broke McClain's six-game hitless streak (when he went 0-for-17 with four strikeouts), and his long ball Wednesday was his third of the season.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago