Matt McLain News: Smacks homer Wednesday

McLain went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Reds' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

McClain cut the Reds' deficit to 4-2 after smacking a solo homer off Colin Rea in the fifth inning. It broke McClain's six-game hitless streak (when he went 0-for-17 with four strikeouts), and his long ball Wednesday was his third of the season.