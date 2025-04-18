Matt McLain News: Smacks three-run homer

McLain went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

McLain belted a three-run homer off Cade Povich in the fourth inning, and the former came across home plate for an additional run in the sixth inning on an infield single by Austin Hays. It was McLain's fourth home run of the season and first since March 31 against the Rangers. He's slashing .205/.340/.538 with seven walks, two stolen bases, 11 runs scored and nine RBI across 47 plate appearances this season.