Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain News: Steals base Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 7:28pm

McLain went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers.

McLain reached base on an error then stole second, putting himself in scoring position with no outs. Two swinging strikeouts and a groundout followed, and the Reds lost a second consecutive 1-0 game. The theft was the first of the season for McLain, who had double-digit steals for the Reds in 2023 and at every minor league stop before that.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now