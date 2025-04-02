Matt McLain News: Steals base Wednesday

McLain went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers.

McLain reached base on an error then stole second, putting himself in scoring position with no outs. Two swinging strikeouts and a groundout followed, and the Reds lost a second consecutive 1-0 game. The theft was the first of the season for McLain, who had double-digit steals for the Reds in 2023 and at every minor league stop before that.