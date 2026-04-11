Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

McLain isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

McLain will step out of the starting nine Saturday after going 0-for-4 to begin the series Friday. His absence will move Sal Stewart to second base while Nathaniel Lowe starts at first, batting sixth.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt McLain See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game & Prop Picks for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game & Prop Picks for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Eric Timm
16 days ago