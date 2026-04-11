Matt McLain News: Taking seat Saturday
McLain isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
McLain will step out of the starting nine Saturday after going 0-for-4 to begin the series Friday. His absence will move Sal Stewart to second base while Nathaniel Lowe starts at first, batting sixth.
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