Matt McLain News: Three extra-base hits Wednesday

McLain went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Angels.

McLain made his third Cactus League appearance, all coming as the second baseman. He's led off in two of those games, including Wednesday, and could be the leadoff batter against left-handers this season. The lefty-hitting TJ Friedl is expected to lead off against righties.