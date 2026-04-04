Matt McLain News: Two more hits Saturday

McLain went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

McLain singled in the top of the first inning and came around to score on an RBI single from Elly De La Cruz. After snapping an 0-for-13 skid Friday, McLain is 4-for-9 through two games against Texas this weekend. He's now slashing .267/.389/.300 with just one extra-base hit, one RBI, three runs scored, and a 5:9 BB:K across 36 plate appearances to begin the 2026 season.