Matt Mervis News: Cranks fourth homer

Mervis went 1-for-3 with one walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

Mervis opened the scoring in the second inning, when he took Trevor Williams deep to right field for a 380-foot solo home run. Mervis has smacked a homer in back-to-back outings, and the 28-year-old first baseman has begun the year slashing .281/.333/.656 with five runs scored, four home runs and eight RBI across 36 plate appearances, though he's also struck out 14 times.