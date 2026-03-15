Matt Mervis headshot

Matt Mervis News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Nationals reassigned Mervis to minor-league camp Friday.

Mervis has had a busy spring, going 3-for-12 with a 2:5 BB:K over seven Grapefruit League games and 3-for-11 with a pair of doubles over three games for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. The 27-year-old still wasn't able to make the Nationals' Opening Day roster, despite Washington having a glaring need for power production at first base. After struggling mightily during his time in the majors with the Marlins in 2025, Mervis will likely need a hot start at Triple-A Rochester to garner any serious consideration for a promotion to Washington.

Matt Mervis
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Mervis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Mervis See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
19 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
96 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
130 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
143 days ago