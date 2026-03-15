Matt Mervis News: Cut from big-league camp

The Nationals reassigned Mervis to minor-league camp Friday.

Mervis has had a busy spring, going 3-for-12 with a 2:5 BB:K over seven Grapefruit League games and 3-for-11 with a pair of doubles over three games for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. The 27-year-old still wasn't able to make the Nationals' Opening Day roster, despite Washington having a glaring need for power production at first base. After struggling mightily during his time in the majors with the Marlins in 2025, Mervis will likely need a hot start at Triple-A Rochester to garner any serious consideration for a promotion to Washington.