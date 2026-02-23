Matt Mervis News: Effective in spring game
Mervis went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, two RBI and one stolen base during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Mervis wasn't penciled into the starting lineup Monday, but that didn't prevent him from making an impact. He walked in his first at-bat and later swiped a bag, and he smacked a two-run ground-rule double in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game. Mervis isn't expected to open the 2026 campaign on the big-league squad, but more performances like this could help him throw his hat in the ring for a roster spot.
