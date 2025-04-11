Matt Mervis News: Not starting versus lefty
Mervis is out of the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Nationals.
Southpaw Mitchell Parker is on the bump for the Nationals, so the left-handed hitting Mervis will begin the series opener on the bench. Mervis has homered three times over his last four games but remains in a strict platoon, with all nine of his starts coming against righties. Jonah Bride is at first base Friday.
