Matt Mervis headshot

Matt Mervis News: Not starting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Mervis is out of the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Nationals.

Southpaw Mitchell Parker is on the bump for the Nationals, so the left-handed hitting Mervis will begin the series opener on the bench. Mervis has homered three times over his last four games but remains in a strict platoon, with all nine of his starts coming against righties. Jonah Bride is at first base Friday.

