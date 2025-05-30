Matt Mervis News: Officially DFA'd

The Marlins designated Mervis for assignment Friday.

Mervis' .175/.254/.383 slash line through 134 plate appearances this season was enough for the Marlins to move on after acquiring him from the Cubs during the offseason. The 27-year-old has yet to find much success across parts of three-big league seasons with a .560 OPS, but he could still receive some interest on waivers given his prospect pedigree.