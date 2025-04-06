Matt Mervis News: Powers team with two homers

Mervis went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Mervis got the scoring started with a two-run shot off AJ Smith-Shawver in the first inning, his first of the season, before launching a 421-foot blast off lefty Jose Suarez in the seventh. It was quite a performance from the 26-year-old Mervis, who'd gone just 2-for-15 (.133) in five games prior to Saturday. Mervis should continue to see regular playing time in the middle of Miami's order.