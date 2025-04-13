Matt Mervis News: Smacks pinch-hit homer

Mervis went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Nationals.

Pinch-hitting for Jonah Bride in the seventh inning, Mervis took the second pitch he saw from Jorge Lopez deep to center field for a 411-foot, three-run home run. Mervis has smacked a home run in three consecutive outings and has gone 9-for-27 with five runs scored, five home runs and 11 RBI since the beginning of April.