Matt Moore Injury: Cut by Boston

The Red Sox released Moore (arm) on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Moore has been on the injured list at Triple-A Worcester all season due to arm soreness, but he'll now be sent to the open market before he gets a chance to take the mound in 2025. It's unclear how far Moore is from fully recovering from his arm injury, but he'll likely seek out a minor-league deal with another club once he's healthy.