Matt Moore Injury: Cut by Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

The Red Sox released Moore (arm) on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Moore has been on the injured list at Triple-A Worcester all season due to arm soreness, but he'll now be sent to the open market before he gets a chance to take the mound in 2025. It's unclear how far Moore is from fully recovering from his arm injury, but he'll likely seek out a minor-league deal with another club once he's healthy.

