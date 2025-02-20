Matt Moore Injury: Goes to Boston as NRI

The Red Sox signed Moore (forearm) to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The Red Sox were looking for some left-handed relief depth with Zach Penrod going down with an elbow injury. Moore is coming back from an injury of his own, having missed the final month of last season with a left forearm strain. It's not clear whether he will have any restrictions upon reporting to Red Sox camp. Moore held a 5.03 ERA and 41:26 over 48.1 frames with the Angels in 2024, but he was very effected from 2022 to 2023 with a 2.20 ERA and 27.4 percent strikeout rate. If heathy, the 35-year-old should have a good shot to make Boston's Opening Day roster.