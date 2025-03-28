Matt Moore Injury: On minor-league IL with sore arm
Moore has been placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester due to left arm soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
It's not clear at this point how long Moore might be sidelined. The veteran left-hander was in Red Sox camp as a non-roster invitee but failed to make the Opening Day roster, but he won't be an option for the big club for a while.
