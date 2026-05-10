Matt Olson News: Adds insurance with homer

Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Olson is up to five homers over nine games in May, though all of them have been solo shots. The first baseman has a total of 14 homers through 41 contests overall, nearly halfway to his total of 29 from each of the last two regular seasons. He's added 36 RBI, 36 runs scored, 15 doubles, one stolen base and a .296/.377/.654 slash line this year while regularly batting in the heart of the order.