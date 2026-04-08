Matt Olson News: Adds two-run homer to strong start

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Olson is putting together an excellent start to the season, hitting safely in 11 of his first 13 games. Each of his three homers have come in the month of April, during which the All-Star first baseman is hitting .290 with four doubles, seven RBI and six walks across 31 at-bats.