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Matt Olson News: Belts two homers Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Olson went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The slugging first baseman took Carson Fulmer deep in the first inning before clobbering a Mike Clevinger fastball in the sixth. Olson appears more than ready for Opening Day, slashing .333/.373/.750 in 16 spring games with six homers.

Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
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