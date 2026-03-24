Matt Olson News: Belts two homers Monday
Olson went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
The slugging first baseman took Carson Fulmer deep in the first inning before clobbering a Mike Clevinger fastball in the sixth. Olson appears more than ready for Opening Day, slashing .333/.373/.750 in 16 spring games with six homers.
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