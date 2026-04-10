Matt Olson News: Belts two-run homer Friday
Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, one walk and an additional run scored during Atlanta's 11-5 win over Cleveland on Friday.
Olson powered Atlanta's six-run rally in the sixth inning after taking Slade Cecconi deep to right field for a two-run homer to put his team up 4-2. Olson has smacked a two-run home run in back-to-back games and is up to four long shots on the season. He has reached base safely in each of his last 11 games, and over that span, Olson has gone 12-for-42 (.286) with four homers, 10 RBI, eight walks and 10 runs scored.
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