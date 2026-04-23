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Matt Olson News: Clubs seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Atlanta racked up eight runs and four homers in the first four innings of the contest, all off Zack Littell, with Olson's fourth-inning blast capping the offensive eruption. The first baseman is up to seven long balls in 25 games on the season to go along with a .265/.348/.582 slash line, 20 runs and 22 RBI.

Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
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