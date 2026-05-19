Matt Olson News: Drives in three in Miami
Olson went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.
The first baseman helped break the game open with a two-run single in the eighth inning. It was Olson's first multi-hit, multi-RBI performance since May 9, and on the season he's slashing .283/.364/.594 with 14 homers, 36 runs and 41 RBI -- tying him for second in the majors in the latter category with the Dodgers' Andy Pages, one behind the Marlins' Liam Hicks.
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