Matt Olson News: Flexing muscles in camp

Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

He went back-to-back with Austin Riley in the first inning off Marcus Stroman. The blast was Olson's second of the spring in 13 at-bats, and the 30-year-old first baseman will look to rebound this season after what was by his standards a disappointing 2024 campaign in which he produced "only" 29 homers and 98 RBI.