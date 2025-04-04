Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Olson headshot

Matt Olson News: Goes back-to-back for first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Olson went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-0 win over Miami.

Although he went hitless in his first three at-bats of the night, Olson went back-to-back went Marcell Ozuna for a solo homer in the seventh inning and singled to drive in two more runs during the eighth frame. While Olson is batting just .222 through 34 plate appearances thus far, the star first baseman does have five RBI, three doubles, three runs scored and seven walks across eight outings.

Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now