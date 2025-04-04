Matt Olson News: Goes back-to-back for first homer

Olson went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-0 win over Miami.

Although he went hitless in his first three at-bats of the night, Olson went back-to-back went Marcell Ozuna for a solo homer in the seventh inning and singled to drive in two more runs during the eighth frame. While Olson is batting just .222 through 34 plate appearances thus far, the star first baseman does have five RBI, three doubles, three runs scored and seven walks across eight outings.