Matt Olson News: Homers in win

Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Olson opened the scoring with a two-run blast off Joe Ryan in the first inning. The first baseman has picked things up over his last 10 games, hitting safely in eight of them while driving in eight runs. On the season, he's slashing .233/.371/.411 with three homers, 13 RBI and seven runs scored across 89 plate appearances.