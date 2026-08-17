Matt Olson News: Launches go-ahead homer
Olson went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Olson put Atlanta ahead for good with two outs in the seventh inning, smashing a 437-foot blast off lefty Brandyn Garcia. It was the first baseman's 36th homer this season, tying Yordan Alvarez for second in the majors behind Kyle Schwarber's 37. In his last 15 games, Olson has gone 16-for-56 (.286) with eight long balls and a 1.141 OPS. He's slashing .264/.340/.551 with 77 RBI, 88 runs scored and three steals across 541 plate appearances this year.
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