Matt Olson News: Launches walk-off blast
Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Detroit.
Olson took Kenley Jansen deep in the ninth inning to give Atlanta a walk-off win. This was Olson's third homer during his seven-game hitting streak, a span in which he's gone 12-for-27 (.444) with nine RBI and eight runs scored. The first baseman is now batting .306 with a 1.017 OPS, nine long balls, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored, 13 doubles and no stolen bases over 31 contests this year. He's missed the 30-homer mark in each of the last two regular seasons, but he's showing excellent power early in 2026, which will get him back over that threshold if it holds up throughout the year.
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