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Matt Olson News: Mashes NL-leading 12th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Olson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

All four of Atlanta's runs in the game came on solo shots, with Olson launching his off Logan Gilbert in the sixth inning. It was Olson's fifth long ball in the last eight games, and on the season the veteran first baseman leads the National League in homers (12) and RBI (32) to go along with a .300/.383/.664 slash line in 36 contests.

Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
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