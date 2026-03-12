Matt Olson News: Power on display this spring
Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
He took Nick Martinez deep in the first inning, giving Olson his third homer in nine spring games. The 31-year-old first baseman has four 30-homer campaigns in his career and three other seasons with 29, and well as six 90-RBI seasons on his resume including five straight. While his batting average can waver, Olson remains one of the most reliable power sources in the league.
