Matt Olson News: Slugs homer in win
Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's victory over Washington.
Olson walloped a Jake Irvin sinker over the center-field fence to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning, and a five-run sixth inning carried Atlanta to the win. The first baseman has been outstanding all season, hitting safely in 12 of his past 13 games and in 20 of 23 contests overall in 2026. He's slashing .278/.365/.589 with six homers, 10 doubles, 19 RBI and 19 runs, continuing to assert his status as one of the most productive hitters in the National League.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Olson See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 182 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 155 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 146 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 137 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Olson See More