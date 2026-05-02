Matt Olson News: Slugs homer No. 10
Olson went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.
The first baseman took Jose Quintana deep in the fourth inning to get Atlanta on the board, and spark a comeback from an early 6-0 deficit. It was Olson's 10th homer of the season, one back of National League leader Kyle Schwarber, and five of them have come in the last 11 games -- a stretch in which he's slashing .333/.388/.762 with 11 runs and 13 RBI.
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