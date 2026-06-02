Matt Olson News: Smacks go-ahead homer
Olson went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored during Atlanta's 4-3 win over Toronto on Tuesday.
Olson broke the 3-3 tie in the sixth inning, when he took Kevin Gausman deep to right field for a 355-foot solo home run. Olson has smacked two home runs over his last three games and has gone deep 17 times this season, which leads Atlanta and ranks second in the National League behind Kyle Schwarber (22). Olson is slashing .265/.342/.559 with one steal, 46 RBI and 43 runs over 269 plate appearances this season.
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