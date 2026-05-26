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Matt Olson News: Swats 15th homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

With Atlanta trailing 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Olson took a first-pitch sinker from lefty Ranger Suarez deep to right field for his 15th homer of the season. It snapped a 13-game home run drought for the 32-year-old, who had seen his average drop 33 points in that span. Olson has just four multi-hit games this month. He's slashing .263/.343/.554 with the 15 home runs, 44 RBI, 38 runs scored, one stolen base and a 26:57 BB:K across 242 plate appearances this season.

Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
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