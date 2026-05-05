Matt Olson News: Swats go-ahead homer

Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Olson came through in the ninth inning, taking Andres Munoz deep to break a 2-2 tie. With four homers over five games to start May, Olson hasn't slowed down after setting a blistering pace early in the season. The veteran first baseman is hitting .308 with a 1.077 OPS, 13 long balls, 33 RBI, 15 runs scored, 15 doubles and no stolen bases over 37 contests this season. In terms of both production and durability, Olson is one of the safest bats in baseball right now, and that's with his BABIP at .326 this year, seven points lower than last year when he batted .272 with an .850 OPS over 162 regular-season games.