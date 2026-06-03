Matt Olson News: Three hits in win
Olson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Olson now has four multi-hit games in his last six games has he continues his hot hitting. The lefty has a .273/.348/.562 slash line and 17 home runs through 62 games this season. The first baseman is powering these stats by being in the top 5 percent of baseball in expected slugging (.549) and average exit velocity (93.5 mph).
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