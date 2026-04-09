Matt Pushard Injury: Back on mound Thursday
Pushard (knee) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday at moderate intensity, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pushard threw lightly off the mound earlier this week and will up the intensity level Thursday. Working his way back from right knee patellar tendinitis, Pushard is likely to need some rehab appearances before rejoining the Cardinals' bullpen.
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