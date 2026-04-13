Matt Pushard Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Pushard (knee) will head to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Pushed tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday and came out of it with no issues, clearing the way for him to pitch in rehab games. The rookie reliever is working his way back from right knee patellar tendinitis.
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