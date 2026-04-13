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Matt Pushard Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:45pm

Pushard (knee) will head to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pushed tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday and came out of it with no issues, clearing the way for him to pitch in rehab games. The rookie reliever is working his way back from right knee patellar tendinitis.

Matt Pushard
St. Louis Cardinals
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