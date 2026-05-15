Matt Pushard Injury: Could return on homestand

Pushard (knee) could be activated from the 15-day injured list during the Cardinals' May 15-21 homestand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pushard has turned in seven innings of one-run ball with an 8:3 K:BB over his last six rehab appearances, and his 30-day rehab clock expires this week. The Cardinals intend to keep the Rule 5 pick around, so his activation appears imminent. Pushard is coming back from right knee tendinitis.