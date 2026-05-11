Matt Pushard headshot

Matt Pushard Injury: Decision looming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Cardinals must decide soon whether to return Pushard (knee) to the active roster or expose the Rule 5 pick to waivers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pushard -- who is coming back from right knee tendinitis -- checked off what could be the final box on his rehab assignment checklist Sunday with the second of back-to-back appearances at Triple-A Memphis. He's pitched well over his last five rehab outings, yielding a total of one run with an 8:3 K:BB covering six innings. If the Rule 5 pick is added back to St. Louis' active roster, he'll be used in a low-leverage relief role.

Matt Pushard
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Pushard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Pushard See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
153 days ago